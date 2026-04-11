YAOUNDÉ, Cameroon – At 97 years of age, Pa Chrysantus Nfor sits quietly at his Nkwen residence in Bamenda, his frame slightly frail, but his eyes fixed on a horizon of hope.

He has traveled from his hometown in Tabenken, Donga Mantung Division – a district to the northwest of the city – to Bamenda, not this time on the arduous trek he undertook nearly four decades ago, but to seek medical treatment.

Surrounded by children and grandchildren, the nonagenarian finds himself waiting for something far more miraculous than medicine. He is waiting to see the pope.

Pope Leo XVI is expected in Cameroon from April 15 to 18. That visit is stirring excitement across the nation. Pa Nfor stands out as a veteran of papal expeditions, having witnessed the visits of Pope John Paul II in 1985 and 1995; Pope Benedict in 2009, and could witness his fourth papal visit when Pope Leo comes calling.

“I heard that the Pope is coming to Bamenda again, so I have just been waiting that if he comes, then I may likely see him too as well,” Pa Nfor told Crux Now in a shaky but firm voice.

He recalls the historic visit of Pope John Paul II in 1985 with the vividness of yesterday. But the memory of that visit is not just about the arrival of a pontiff; it is about the journey it took to witness the event.

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Pa Nfor was about 56 years old then. He recalls the priest for Tabenken at the time putting out a call for volunteers to travel to Bamenda to greet the pope. While many hesitated due to the daunting distance, Nfor stepped forward.

The journey was a test of endurance that few would volunteer for today. The group left Tabenken by vehicle to Kumbo, where they spent the night. But the real pilgrimage began at dawn. They walked from Kumbo to Babessi, then to Ndop, then to Bambui, and finally to the Bafut Airport, where the pope was to land.

They trekked for over 62.14 miles, but Pa Nfor insists the physical weight of the journey was lightened by their spiritual purpose.

“We were praying, we were singing. That was the main thing we were doing,” he recalls. But there was a physical burden as well. Pa Nfor was one of the chosen few who carried a heavy wooden cross along the route, symbolizing the faith they held in their hearts.

Reflecting on that trek today, surrounded by his children and grandchildren who have come to support him during his treatment, Pa Nfor believes that journey was a turning point for his life. He notes that many of those who trekked with him have since passed away, but he has remained standing.

“I don’t know whether it is the cross I carried that has made me live up to now,” he humbly admits. But the fruits of that journey are evident to him.

“Since I took the trek to Bamenda and back, my family and I are still here… No trouble in the house. No quarreling as a father and the children. I feel that journey, meeting the pope has been a blessing to me,” he said.

Today, the trek has been replaced by a different kind of waiting. Pa Nfor is suffering from breathing difficulties, back pain, and frequent urination— ailments that have worn him down. His hope for the visit of Pope Leo XVI is simple and profound: That healing may come.

“As a patient, that’s the main thing I pray for,” he says. “I think the main thing he can do for me is to pray for me for a long life and good health.”

“I would be grateful to God if I live up to 100 years,” he adds, putting up a smile that momentarily shades the pain he is going through.

However, his vision extends beyond his own health. As Cameroon grapples with internal turmoil, particularly the separatist crisis that for ten years now has resulted in the deaths of at least 6,500 people and the displacement of nearly a million others, Pa Nfor sees the Papal visit as a potential balm for the nation.

“I have a feeling that if the Pope should reach here, this trouble in Cameroon would end,” he says with quiet conviction.

Pa Nfor, however, wonders if the spirit of sacrifice that fueled his 1985 journey still exists in his children and grandchildren.

” The young children, they cannot do it because they expect money,” he muses.

“If somebody is doing anything that should affect them, they should get money. They cannot just travel like that,” Pa Nfor said.

Despite the changing times, his advice to the youth and his family remains anchored in the faith that carried him from Kumbo to Bafut all those years ago. He urges them to look past their screens and their desire for material gain.

“They should all believe in God,” he advises. “If somebody hears that the Pope is coming, they should also come to see the Pope. And then get the prayer which the Pope gives to people.”

“Let them turn off the screens and make the trip,” he continues.

As Bamenda prepares to roll out the red carpet for Pope Leo XVI, Pa Chrysantus Nfor will be there, not carrying a cross this time, but bearing the weight of nearly a century of faith and the hope that a prayer from the Holy Father will bring healing to his body and peace to his country.