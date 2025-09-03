Listen

MANILA, Philippines – A Filipino priest from the Order of Discalced Augustinians was suspended from public ministry after blessing a Masonic marker in the central Philippine city of Ormoc.

OAD Father Libby Daños one of the order’s pioneers in Asia over the past 30 years, is now facing a canonical investigation.

“While Father Daños has indicated that he was initially unaware of the full nature of the ceremony, we acknowledge that this action, regardless of intent, contradicts the clear and consistent teaching of the Catholic Church regarding Freemasonry and has caused scandal among the faithful,” said the OAD prior provincial, Father Luigi Kerschbamer in a statement on Monday.

“Father Daños has expressed deep remorse for his action and is cooperating fully with the canonical investigation that has been initiated according to Church law and the OAD constitutions. During this process, he has been temporarily suspended from public ministry to allow for proper discernment and resolution of this matter. We are committed to following established ecclesiastical procedures that ensure both accountability and pastoral care,” Kerschbamer added.

In suspending Daños, the order cited a centuries-old teaching that Freemasonry “is fundamentally incompatible with Catholic doctrine.” It said the Vatican reiterated this teaching as recently as November 2023.

At that time, the Vatican’s Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith (DDF), was responding to a question by a Filipino bishop as membership in Freemasonry “is very significant in the Philippines.”

The DDF noted that in Asia’s biggest Catholic-majority country, Freemasonry “involves not only those who are formally enrolled in Masonic Lodges, but, more generally, a large number of sympathizers and associates who are personally convinced that there is no opposition between membership in the Catholic Church and in Masonic Lodges.”

Even a number of the country’s heroes, who fought against Spanish Catholic friars when the Philippines was a Spanish colony, belonged to Freemasonry.

Given this context, the DDF emphasized that “active membership in Freemasonry by a member of the faithful is forbidden because of the irreconcilability between Catholic doctrine and Freemasonry.”

“The Order of the Discalced Augustinians categorically upholds this teaching and rejects any association with or endorsement of Freemasonic activities,” Kerschbamer said.

“This incident serves as a sobering reminder of our constant need for vigilance in preserving authentic Catholic identity and the importance of thorough preparation before participating in any public ceremony. We are implementing enhanced formation programs for all our religious to strengthen their understanding of Church teaching and their ability to recognize situations that may compromise their witness to the Gospel,” he added.

Kerschbamer then addressed the order’s benefactors and supporters, stating that “we deeply regret any disappointment or confusion this incident may have caused.”

He thanked them for their prayers and support, which helped the order grow “from a small foundation in 1994 to a flourishing province serving the Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, and India.”

“We do not take this trust lightly, and we pledge to emerge from this challenge with renewed commitment to the integrity that should characterize all who bear the name of Saint Augustine,” Kerschbamer said.

“We humbly ask for your continued prayers as we navigate this situation with the grace that comes from God alone,” the priest said.