As he began his ten-day trip to Africa, Pope Leo XIV landed in Algeria on Monday with a Mary’s Meals mug in hand.

On the papal flight, journalists presented him with a Mary’s Meals T-shirt and mug. They also shared with him that the Scotland-based charity’s school feeding programs now serve more than 3 million children every school day, with more than 2.6 million of them in Africa.

The charity is named after Mary, the mother of Jesus. Its founders are Catholic, although it is not an official Catholic organization.

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The United Nations says there are an estimated 67 million primary school-age children out of school around the world, many due to food insecurity, adding that around 25 percent of children are currently experiencing severe food poverty.

Mary’s Meals says even for those attending school, hunger is one of the biggest barriers to concentration and learning – which is why they provide nutritious meals during school hours.

Already familiar with the charity’s mission, Pope Leo smiled warmly when he heard how much our school feeding program has grown over the years.

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“It was such a wonderful surprise to see Pope Leo today holding a Mary’s Meals T-shirt and our blue mug, smiling as he spoke about our work as he embarks on his tour of Africa,” said Magnus MacFarlane-Barrow, CEO and founder of Mary´s Meals.

“Definitely his reaction means a lot for us and for all millions of African children still waiting for a school meal,” he told Crux Now.

“As much as this encounter was unexpected, it is also timely, especially when his courageous proclamation of the Gospel feels more important than ever,” he added.

“As such an influential voice for the peace and unity in the world, Pope Leo understands well that there cannot be peace without justice – and how can there be justice when millions of children remain hungry and deprived of an education in this abundant world? Thank you, Pope Leo.” MacFarlane-Barrow told Crux Now.

Pope Leo’s ten-day journey to Africa also includes Cameroon, Angola, and Equatorial Guinea.