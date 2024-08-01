Archbishop Peter Soon-taick Chung of Seoul, Chair of the Local Organizing Committee for World Youth Day (WYD) Seoul 2027, speaks at a July 28 launch event for the local preparation process for WYD 2027. (Credit: Archdiocese of Seoul.)

ROME – With three years to go until the next global World Youth Day (WYD) gathering, officials in the Archdiocese of Seoul, which will host the event, have launched an official preparation process, voicing hope that it will empower young people from across the world.

The local path of preparation for WYD 2027 in Seoul was officially launched by the Archdiocese of Seoul July 28 with a special youth event and Mass titled, “Hope Ignites in Seoul. Success for WYD Seoul 2027.”

Attended by some 1,000 young people from throughout South Korea as well as top Catholic leaders and Vatican officials, including Archbishop Giovanni Gaspar, apostolic nuncio to South Korea, and Brazilian layman Gleison De Paula Souza, secretary of the Vatican Dicastery for Laity, Family and Life.

Archbishop Peter Soon-taick Chung of Seoul celebrated an opening Mass for the event, during which he voiced hope that the path toward WYD 2027 would empower young people.

“I harbor a profound aspiration that the Church will offer a platform for the youth of our time – a stage where they can emerge as the protagonists of their own narratives,” he said, telling youth, “I am confident that this stage will serve as an opportunity and a space of hope for all of you.”

Chung voiced his belief that WYD “represents an invaluable opportunity for youth from across the globe, including our Korean youth, to reflect upon and engage with these challenging tasks.”

“It is imperative that we unite our hearts, pray together, and discern the guidance of the Holy Spirit as we earnestly prepare for this journey,” he said, saying he wants to foster greater hope for young people through the event.

Instituted by Pope Saint John Paul II as a way to reach out to young people and engage them in church life, World Youth Day (WYD) was established in 1985, with the first international gathering taking place in Rome in 1986.

With the institution of WYD, John Paul II invited bishops to celebrate the event annually in their dioceses every Palm Sunday, and to send youth to the international gatherings, which are held every two to three years in different locations around the world.

Pope Francis, who has attended three international WYD events – Rio de Janiero in 2013, Panama in 2019, and Lisbon in 2023, decided in 2021 to change the date of the diocesan WYD celebrations to the feast of Christ the King, rather than Palm Sunday.

Over the years, WYD got the nickname “Catholic Woodstock” due to the massive crowds of young people high on the Holy Spirit that turn out for the global gatherings, which typically draw hundreds of thousands, with up to one million or more for the major events.

Pope Francis during his closing Mass for WYD in Lisbon last year announced Seoul as the next location for the international WYD gathering, following a smaller scale “Jubilee for youth” in Rome during the broader 2025 Jubilee of Hope.

The July 28 Mass in Seoul opening the diocesan preparation for WYD 2027 was concelebrated by Cardinal Andrew Soo-jung Yeom, archbishop emeritus of Seoul; Bishop Job Yo-bi Koo, auxiliary bishop of Seoul; Bishop Paul Kyung-sang Lee, general coordinator of the WYD Seoul 2027 Local Organizing Committee; and Bishop Titus Sang-Bum Seo of the Korea Military Ordinariate.

Attendees of the youth from ceremony in Seoul included young people from throughout Korea, including defectors from North Korea, as well as several individuals with disabilities and soldiers enlisted with the Korean Army, Navy and Air Force.

Diplomatic representatives from eight countries attended, alongside 19 members of the National Assembly and nine members of the Seoul City Council, and the Vice Minister of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, Yong Ho-sung.

Young people processed into Myeongdong Cathedral carrying some 193 flags to kick off the event, symbolizing the international nature of WYD and Pope Francis’s call for participation.

According to a communique published on the Archdiocese of Seoul’s website, Chung, who serves as chair of the Local Organizing Committee for WYD 2027, led an official “Kick Off Declaration” alongside two Korean youth, reaffirming the collective commitment of the church and of young people to preparing for the event.

They also focused on the financial aspect of WYD, as each one is traditionally an expensive endeavor for the host city.

Organizers cited an analysis conducted by the KDI School of Public Policy and Management which found that WYD will cost over $8.3 billion in production costs, over $1.1 billion in value-added effects, and it will create an estimated 24,725 jobs.

By way of comparison, a PwC study of the 2023 edition of World Youth Day in Lisbon concluded the event had produced a benefit of at least $1.1 billion in additional production for the Portuguese economy. That estimate was based in part on projections regarding the long-term impact of public investments for WYD, uses for which will significantly outlive the event itself.

During the July 28 Mass, intentions were read by young people from different countries in various languages, to symbolize both the diversity of the event, and the global unity it is intended to foster.

In concluding remarks, Gaspari underlined what he said was a deep connection between Pope Francis and young people, saying, “Young people inspire hope and sympathy in the pope’s heart.”

“The pope looks to you, the young people of Korea, with great confidence and affection. He recognizes the essential contribution you can make to the World Youth Day Seoul 2027 and accompanies you with his prayers,” he said.

Similarly, De Paula Souza voiced gratitude and optimism for WYD 2027, saying, “Pope Francis has chosen Seoul as the host city for the upcoming World Youth Day, aware of Korea’s rich history and culture.”

“It is a city that embodies the spirit of innovation and hope, values that are intrinsic to our mission,” he said, telling youth present and those who were unable to attend that his fervent wish for them is that “this journey be one of discovery, growth, and joy for you.”

“May you return to your homes inspired and motivated to effect change within your communities and the broader world. As the theme for today proclaims, ‘Hope ignites in Seoul!’ May our hearts too be kindled in anticipation of this marvelously imagined experience leading up to 2027,” he said.

Follow Elise Ann Allen on X: @eliseannallen